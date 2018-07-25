Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN):

7/18/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have a “$21.25” rating on the stock.

7/17/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/12/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/10/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

7/6/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/2/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/30/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/19/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Bloomin’ Brands opened at $20.44 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.35. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Get Bloomin' Brands Inc alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 198.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $2,209,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,393,317.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $3,703,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,112.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 759,457 shares of company stock valued at $17,392,721. Corporate insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,149.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 106,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 97,832 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.