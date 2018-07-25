Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for adidas (ADS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of adidas (FRA: ADS) in the last few weeks:

7/25/2018 – adidas was given a new €207.00 ($243.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2018 – adidas was given a new €200.00 ($235.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2018 – adidas was given a new €243.00 ($285.88) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – adidas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

7/18/2018 – adidas was given a new €200.00 ($235.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/13/2018 – adidas was given a new €220.00 ($258.82) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2018 – adidas was given a new €240.00 ($282.35) price target on by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/4/2018 – adidas was given a new €220.00 ($258.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2018 – adidas was given a new €240.00 ($282.35) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2018 – adidas was given a new €240.00 ($282.35) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2018 – adidas was given a new €222.00 ($261.18) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2018 – adidas was given a new €236.00 ($277.65) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of adidas traded down €1.85 ($2.18), hitting €188.60 ($221.88), during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. 462,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. adidas AG has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

