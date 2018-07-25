Webster Financial Co. to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Webster Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, July 19th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Boenning Scattergood has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.53 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WBS. ValuEngine raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.30.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $67.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 4,915.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 233,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 229,119 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Webster Financial by 19.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joel S. Becker sold 7,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $455,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $448,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,767.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,873 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,487. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.97%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.