Weatherstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 7,792 Hull Tactical US ETF (HTUS)

Weatherstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Weatherstone Capital Management owned about 0.31% of Hull Tactical US ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hull Tactical US ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hull Tactical US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Hull Tactical US ETF by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hull Tactical US ETF in the first quarter worth $761,000.

HTUS remained flat at $$27.53 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,546. Hull Tactical US ETF has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $29.30.

