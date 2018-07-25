Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.05

News stories about Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wave Life Sciences earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.5699240571711 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

WVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho set a $65.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.20.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences traded up $1.10, reaching $39.70, on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 7,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.69. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,613.03% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. equities analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Francis sold 24,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $912,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Bolno sold 31,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,426,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,488 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,342. 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases by utilizing proprietary synthetic chemistry drug development platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

