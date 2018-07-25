Watsco (WSO) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Watsco from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $185.00 target price on shares of Watsco and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.14.

NYSE WSO opened at $182.46 on Tuesday. Watsco has a one year low of $141.61 and a one year high of $192.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $926.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.45 million. Watsco had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Watsco will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 105.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,628,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,577,000 after purchasing an additional 945,177 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Watsco by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 876,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,265,000 after purchasing an additional 55,562 shares during the period. Thomaspartners Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 629,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 456,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,701,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 339,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

