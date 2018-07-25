Waters (WAT) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.05-8.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.18. Waters also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Waters from $205.00 to $204.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Waters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Leerink Swann set a $214.00 target price on Waters and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Waters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $205.53.

Shares of Waters traded down $3.86, hitting $193.91, on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 13,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,843. Waters has a 52-week low of $171.32 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Waters had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $596.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Waters will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 18.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waters news, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 16,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.67, for a total transaction of $3,129,904.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,447.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael F. Silveira sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $671,701.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,741.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,130,365. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

