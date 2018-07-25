Waste Management (WM) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.05-4.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waste Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Waste Management from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.89.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $5.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.72. 204,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,296. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $73.48 and a 12 month high of $89.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 406 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $33,787.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,679.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry H. Caldwell sold 10,844 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $910,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.