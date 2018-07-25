Waste Connections (WCN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Waste Connections had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Waste Connections opened at $75.50 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $63.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $82.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

In related news, President Steven F. Bouck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 303,439 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,430.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $863,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,745. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Waste Connections by 4.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,560,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,609,000 after buying an additional 467,951 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,873,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,306,000 after buying an additional 147,543 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Waste Connections by 10.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,260,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,661,000 after buying an additional 404,508 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 3.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,073,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,511,000 after buying an additional 100,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Waste Connections by 1.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,595,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,875,000 after buying an additional 47,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

