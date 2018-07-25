Waste Connections (WCN) Hits New 12-Month High at $103.60

Shares of Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$103.60 and last traded at C$103.37, with a volume of 192190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$99.26.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.42 billion.

In related news, insider Steven F. Bouck sold 10,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.31, for a total transaction of C$763,100.00. Also, insider Matthew Stephen Black sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.94, for a total value of C$379,700.00. Insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,905 in the last quarter.

Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

