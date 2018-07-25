Warburg Research Analysts Give Zalando (ZAL) a €55.00 Price Target

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €46.80 ($55.05).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €48.61 ($57.19) on Monday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.