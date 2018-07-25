Walmart Inc (WMT) Holdings Lifted by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,961 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 106.0% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Argus upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.57 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.53.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 592,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $50,119,999.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,224 shares in the company, valued at $889,331,439.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 760,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $63,339,404.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,826,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,792,256 shares of company stock worth $740,486,626. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $87.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $77.39 and a 12-month high of $109.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $122.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.29 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

