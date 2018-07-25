W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 73.16% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect W. R. Grace & Co to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

W. R. Grace & Co opened at $73.03 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. W. R. Grace & Co has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $77.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GRA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on W. R. Grace & Co in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 price objective on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

