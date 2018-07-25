W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB) Shares Sold by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley comprises about 2.1% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of W. R. Berkley worth $9,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $4,362,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 67,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James G. Shiel sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRB. Bank of America downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.88.

W. R. Berkley traded down $0.58, reaching $73.70, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 16,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,814. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $79.74. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

