Vulcan Materials (VMC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Vulcan Materials’ strong aggregate reserve position, pricing power, divestiture of non-strategic operations, bolt-on acquisitions and significant debt reduction are encouraging,Sustained growth in private construction activity bodes well for Vulcan Materials. However, Vulcan Materials is susceptible to bad weather conditions as most of its products are used outdoors in the public or private construction industry. The company’s shares have lost 3.5% so far this year. Earnings estimates have moved down for 2018 over the past 60 days, reflecting analysts’ concern.”

Several other research firms have also commented on VMC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Stephens set a $137.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

VMC stock opened at $122.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $108.17 and a one year high of $141.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.85 million. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David P. Clement sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $226,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $662,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $534,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,001 shares of company stock valued at $6,278,803. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 24,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.0% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

