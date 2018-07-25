Vivint Solar (VSLR) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VSLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Vivint Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of VSLR stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. Vivint Solar has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). Vivint Solar had a net margin of 64.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Vivint Solar will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 46,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $171,773.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,798.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Christiansen sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $125,660.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,437.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 696,936 shares of company stock worth $2,959,440. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSLR. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,098,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 958,796 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 209,141 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $674,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 402.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 66,101 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates.

