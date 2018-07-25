Vistagen Therapeutics (VTGN) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.26

Media coverage about Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) has trended positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vistagen Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.9587906369342 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Get Vistagen Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 171,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.29. Vistagen Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.65.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.