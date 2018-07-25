Visionary Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Encompass Health Corp (EHC)

Visionary Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EHC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at $622,184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at $221,881,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at $116,238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at $101,978,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at $88,764,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health opened at $57.67 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Encompass Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Corp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th.

In related news, insider Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $112,788.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 33,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $2,017,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,777 shares of company stock worth $4,326,032 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Encompass Health to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

