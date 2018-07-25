Visionary Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 56,720 General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,233.8% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 153,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 142,112 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 69,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening bought 6,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.18 per share, with a total value of $253,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 114,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,877.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 5,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $225,133.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,019.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,124. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $60.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 63.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

