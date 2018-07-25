Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to post earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The closed-end fund reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.64 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VRTS opened at $129.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $931.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.52. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $103.81 and a 12-month high of $138.02. The company has a quick ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 32.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $140.00 price objective on Virtus Investment Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.75.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

