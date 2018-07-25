Virtacoin Price Down 51.6% Over Last 7 Days (VTA)

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. During the last seven days, Virtacoin has traded down 51.6% against the US dollar. One Virtacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Virtacoin has a total market capitalization of $35,903.00 and $66.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Virtacoin alerts:

AC3 (AC3) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002613 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002981 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000149 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Virtacoin

Virtacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus . The official website for Virtacoin is www.virtacoin.world . The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Virtacoin

Virtacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Virtacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Virtacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Virtacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.