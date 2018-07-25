Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) is Aurora Investment Counsel’s 6th Largest Position

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 46,857 shares during the period. Viper Energy Partners comprises 1.4% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel owned about 0.08% of Viper Energy Partners worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut Viper Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners traded up $0.82, hitting $32.07, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The stock had a trading volume of 18,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,909. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.92. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 21.64 and a current ratio of 21.64.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.09 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 66.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

