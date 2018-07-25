VF Corp (VFC) Stake Lowered by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,993 shares during the period. VF makes up 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Conning Inc. owned 0.14% of VF worth $43,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,244,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of VF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,339,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of VF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,647,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in shares of VF by 582.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 42,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 36,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research set a $81.00 price target on shares of VF and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Monday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of VF to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VF in a report on Monday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

In other news, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 65,988 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $5,533,093.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 196,882 shares in the company, valued at $16,508,555.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 20,096 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,690,073.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,721,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,900 shares of company stock valued at $17,948,688. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

VF traded up $0.92, hitting $92.40, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 2,444,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $93.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. VF had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.74%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

