VF Corp (VFC) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,292 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in VF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in VF by 6.1% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in VF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in VF by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 96,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in VF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 94,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,025,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in VF by 31.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. TheStreet raised shares of VF from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 20,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $1,603,258.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,987,658.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $1,161,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,886.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,900 shares of company stock worth $17,948,688. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VFC opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. VF Corp has a one year low of $58.92 and a one year high of $93.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. VF had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.74%.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

