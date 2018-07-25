Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th.

Vermilion Energy stock traded up C$0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$47.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,134. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$38.33 and a 52 week high of C$50.46.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.07). Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of C$318.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$291.61 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VET. CIBC lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$51.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “c$47.48” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$49.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. CSFB raised Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.18.

In other news, insider Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 4,300 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.66, for a total transaction of C$204,938.00. Also, insider Gerard Schut sold 3,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.54, for a total value of C$142,620.00. Insiders have sold 32,377 shares of company stock worth $1,475,573 over the last three months.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude petroleum and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 74% interest in 330,900 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 376,400 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 375 net producing natural gas wells and 475 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 99% interest in 379,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 332 net producing oil wells and 3 net producing gas wells in France.

