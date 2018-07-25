Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1741 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th.

Vermilion Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years. Vermilion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 168.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Vermilion Energy to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 162.4%.

Shares of Vermilion Energy opened at $36.09 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $40.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 93.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $251.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VET. TheStreet upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude petroleum and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 74% interest in 330,900 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 376,400 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 375 net producing natural gas wells and 475 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 99% interest in 379,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 332 net producing oil wells and 3 net producing gas wells in France.

