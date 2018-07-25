Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 16,642 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $208.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.81 and a one year high of $54.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $32.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 1,974 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $97,594.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vetr downgraded Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.49 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. HSBC upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

