Veracyte (VCYT) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 33682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 42.30% and a negative return on equity of 80.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

In related news, COO Christopher M. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 114,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,241 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Veracyte in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the second quarter worth about $391,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Veracyte by 2,429.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 124,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Veracyte by 27.4% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 304,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 65,529 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.02 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.66.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients.

