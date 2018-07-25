Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 18,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $71,236.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $99,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,641 shares of company stock valued at $12,097,498. Company insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems opened at $80.19 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com . Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $52.17 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 87.16, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $195.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.09.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality.

