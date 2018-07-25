Varonis Systems (VRNS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Varonis Systems earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.7814142954439 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.85. 674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.60 and a beta of 0.79. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $83.10.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $53.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.71 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

In related news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $53,511.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,439,080.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 17,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $1,464,783.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,395.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,683,132 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

