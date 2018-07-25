Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (VCSH) Holdings Trimmed by Roof Advisory Group Inc.

Roof Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (BMV:VCSH) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd comprises 16.5% of Roof Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Roof Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd worth $30,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd during the second quarter worth $104,000. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd during the second quarter worth $107,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd during the first quarter worth $112,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 53.1% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMV:VCSH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.15. The company had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,454. Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd has a one year low of $1,401.70 and a one year high of $1,575.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

