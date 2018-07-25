Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) Position Increased by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,517,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 115,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded down $0.01, hitting $78.09, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 3,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,857. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.83 and a 1-year high of $80.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

