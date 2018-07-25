VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 (VTWV) Shares Bought by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 (BMV:VTWV) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 makes up 1.9% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.17% of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 by 32.3% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000.

VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 traded down $0.23, reaching $115.77, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 has a fifty-two week low of $97.33 and a fifty-two week high of $114.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.578 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

