Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) Holdings Reduced by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 85.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,995 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,604,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,750,000 after acquiring an additional 458,871 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,873,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,119,000 after acquiring an additional 106,369 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,787,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,337,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,402,000 after acquiring an additional 565,163 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,037,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,020,000 after acquiring an additional 27,248 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF opened at $161.31 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $140.54 and a one year high of $164.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

