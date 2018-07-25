Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) Stake Lifted by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 418,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,087 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 9.3% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc. owned 0.19% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $34,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 75,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded up $0.01, reaching $83.69, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 41,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,776. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $88.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

