Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,494,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439,654 shares during the last quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC now owns 18,023,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112,803 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,771,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,189,000 after purchasing an additional 779,447 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,520,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,698,000 after purchasing an additional 429,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,595,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,376,000 after purchasing an additional 324,178 shares during the last quarter.

VUG traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $156.77. 9,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,076. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.70 and a fifty-two week high of $156.86.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

