Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Shares Bought by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.9% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $109,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $118,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 689.8% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $155,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded up $0.01, reaching $43.62, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 71,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,586,137. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $47.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.