Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) Holdings Increased by Strategic Financial Group LLC

Strategic Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,668 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 4.6% of Strategic Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Strategic Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $13,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,299,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,759 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,280,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,169,000 after acquiring an additional 817,320 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,861,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,819,000 after acquiring an additional 604,480 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,735,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,212,000 after acquiring an additional 415,984 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,958,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,720 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,130,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,065. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.83 and a fifty-two week high of $58.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.