VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (OIH) is Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Elephas Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,109,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,908 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF were worth $29,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 394.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,565,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,291 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,080,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,643,000 after acquiring an additional 613,772 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 1st quarter worth $13,259,000. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,161,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1,369.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 304,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 283,423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OIH opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $29.86.

