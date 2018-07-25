Valvoline (VVV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Valvoline has set its FY18 guidance at $1.31-$1.38 EPS.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Valvoline to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Valvoline opened at $22.25 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Longbow Research downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Valvoline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

In related news, insider Anthony R. Puckett sold 6,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $133,187.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,265.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

