ValuEngine Upgrades Crescent Point Energy (CPG) to “Sell”

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.31.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

NYSE:CPG opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 1.45. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $740.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.65 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

See Also: Understanding Analyst Ratings



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.