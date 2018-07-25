Vale (VALE) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Vale (NYSE:VALE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Vale in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 target price on Vale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.05.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.64. Vale has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 13.53%. research analysts expect that Vale will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 1,518.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

