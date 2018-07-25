US Capital Advisors Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report issued on Monday, July 23rd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q3 2018 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.05 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.24.

NYSE EOG opened at $125.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.16, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.35, for a total transaction of $158,948.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,801,167.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.81, for a total transaction of $103,070.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,700 shares in the company, valued at $13,746,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,203 shares of company stock worth $15,261,714 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 41.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,546 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 49.4% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,573 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 111.6% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

