Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A (UBA) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A (NYSE:UBA) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,825 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 8.5% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 51,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A opened at $22.52 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 17.47 and a current ratio of 17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 83 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

