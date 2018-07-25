Urban Logistics Reit PLC (SHED) Insider Bruce Anderson Purchases 8,163 Shares of Stock

Urban Logistics Reit PLC (LON:SHED) insider Bruce Anderson bought 8,163 shares of Urban Logistics Reit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £10,040.49 ($13,289.86).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHED shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Urban Logistics Reit from GBX 137 ($1.81) to GBX 145 ($1.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.92) price target on shares of Urban Logistics Reit in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th.

About Urban Logistics Reit

Urban Logistics REIT plc is a property investment company, quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, (AIM: SHED). The Company has been established to invest in UK based industrial and logistics properties with the objective of generating attractive dividends and capital returns for its shareholders.

