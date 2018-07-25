Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company’s production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAP traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,606. The company has a market cap of $191.08 million, a P/E ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $31.20.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 5.46%. sell-side analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 187,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 601,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after acquiring an additional 37,227 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

