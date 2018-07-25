Universal Insurance (UVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.29, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 15.07%.

Universal Insurance stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.75. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $35.00 price objective on Universal Insurance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th.

In related news, CEO Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $715,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,479,141 shares in the company, valued at $52,908,873.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean P. Downes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,499,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,141,841.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,302 shares of company stock valued at $5,848,131 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company primarily offers personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also underwrites homeowner's multi-peril insurance; and fire, commercial multi-peril, and other liability lines of business.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.