UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Position Lifted by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.0% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lara May & Associates LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Lara May & Associates LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,317 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $253.76 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $186.00 and a 12 month high of $259.01. The stock has a market cap of $242.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $56.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $275.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.82.

In related news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.72, for a total value of $45,262.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,429,433.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 19,652 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $5,002,416.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,679 shares in the company, valued at $39,118,989.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,829 shares of company stock worth $8,779,979 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

