United Parcel Service (UPS) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.03-7.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.25.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.44.
Shares of UPS traded up $5.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.30. The stock had a trading volume of 343,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,448. The company has a market cap of $97.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $101.45 and a 1 year high of $135.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84.
In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $170,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
See Also: What does RSI mean?
Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.