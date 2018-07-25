United Parcel Service (UPS) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.03-7.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.44.

Shares of UPS traded up $5.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.30. The stock had a trading volume of 343,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,448. The company has a market cap of $97.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $101.45 and a 1 year high of $135.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 417.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $170,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

