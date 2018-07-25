United Natural Foods (UNFI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “United Natural has surpassed the industry in a year, backed by its impressive strategies that have also been driving its earnings surprise history. Notably, the company is committed toward achieving core targets for 2018, which includes plans to enhance customer base, improve gross margin, expand e-commerce operations and retain focus on mergers and buyouts. These factors and solid consumer demand fueled United Foods’ third-quarter fiscal 2018 results, wherein the top and bottom lines grew year over year and supernatural sales marked its highest growth rate. However, higher-than-expected demand has been pressurizing the company’s supply chain, leading to unfavorable fill-rates. Additionally, dismal gross margin trends stemming from unfavorable shift in consumer mix and higher inbound freight costs pose significant worries. Nonetheless, estimates have remained stable of late ahead of the company's fourth-quarter earnings.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Pivotal Research set a $33.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $61.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.24.

United Natural Foods opened at $41.58 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.59. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $32.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, insider Joseph J. Traficanti sold 6,680 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $314,694.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,558.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 7,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,630.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 44,190 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,759,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

